Police Arrest Owner of Bhajanpura Building in Delhi That Collapsed Killing Five

New Delhi: Police have arrested the owner of an under-construction building in northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura that collapsed on Saturday, killing four students and his brother, officials said on Sunday.

The accused, Shankar Kashyap, was running a tuition centre in the building for the last three-four years.

Five persons, including four minor students, were killed after two floors of the under-construction building housing the tuition centre collapsed. Umesh Kashyap, the brother of the building owner, was also among the victims.

Around 30 students, all minors, were attending classes at the coaching centre when the two upper floors of the four-storey building collapsed, trapping them under the debris, the officials said.

The fourth floor of the building was under construction and did not have a roof, they added.

