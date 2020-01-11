English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
Police Arrest Three Terrorists in J&K's Anantnag during Anti-militant Operation
He said the identity and group affiliation of the arrested militants was being ascertained.
Image for representation.
Srinagar: Three terrorists were arrested on Saturday in Anantnag district of south Kashmir, police said.
The ultras were arrested from Bijbehara area during an anti-militant operation, a police official said.
Further details are awaited, the official said.
