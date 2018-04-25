Police Arrest Two After Indore Model's Viral Sexual Harassment Post

Two youths have been arrested by Indore police in connection with the molestation of an aspiring female model on a busy road on Sunday, the police said.It took several police teams and scanning of footage from almost 60 CCTV cameras that led to the arrest of the two youths identified as Bunty and Lucky who work in Readymade Complex in Pardeshipura area. Both the accused would be produced in the court on Wednesday.The police enquiry has revealed that the incident happened on a busy road in front of Mangal City mall in the posh Vijaynagar area in Indore, barely some metres away from Vijaynagar police station.During the course of the probe, a security guard came forward and told the police that on the day of the incident, he had seen a girl sitting on the pavements and crying. Her Activa’s front portion was damaged and four-five people standing around her. The guard added that he at the time not understood what exactly had happened to the girl.“The incident seems to have happened spontaneously and the youths have no criminal record,” Jyoti Sharma, in-charge of the women's police station (Mahila Thana) told News18. She however quickly added that such an incident was of a serious nature.Sharma told News18 that though there was no camera at the exact spot where the incident happened, nearby CCTV camera recordings helped in rounding up the suspects."After booking the accused under relevant sections of IPC, we would be producing them before the court on Wednesday," added Sharma.Police sources, however, claimed that both the accused have pleaded innocence claiming that their bike had hit the Activa of the model and she fell down. Pulling skirt of the victim was a false claim, said the accused who claimed that they had fled the spot in panic after the mishap.The model and blogger narrated her ordeal on social media on Monday sending the police and administration into a tizzy. News18 was first to report the incident after which the police swung into action and even Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan ordered stringent action from police.The model had claimed that two bike borne youths had tried pulling her skirt on a busy road saying, ‘show us what’s underneath’.Within hours, the revelation snowballed into a major social media outcry.The model had reported the matter to police on Monday evening after which several teams were formed for nabbing the accused.