Police Arrests 12 People for Death of Sweet Shop Worker During North-east Delhi Riots

Rioters set ablaze a shop during clashes between those against and those supporting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in at Gokalpuri in north east Delhi on February 25, 2020. (Image: PTI)

As many as 12 cases of rioting, arson and murder were reported alone from Gokalpuri Police Station and Dayalpur Police Station.

Nitisha Kashyap
  • CNN-News18 new delhi
  • Last Updated: June 4, 2020, 11:22 AM IST
The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has arrested 12 people in relation to the death of two people during the riots that took place in Northeastern part of the capital in February this year.

Investigation pointed to the death of a sweet shop worker, who was resting inside a godown when it was torched on February 25. His charred body was recovered the next day.

The persons were also accused of killing a resident of Mahalaxmi Enclave, who was shot dead. This will be the fifth chargesheet being filed by police pertaining to the riots, and the alleged accused have been placed in judicial custody.

According to police, amid active riots, a mob came from the Brijpuri Pulia region at around 3 pm.

They targeted shops and set fire to sweet shops and their godowns, pastry shops, book shops and the DRP School. CCTV cameras were also damaged by them. However, the few available clips helped police in their probe.

As many as 12 cases of rioting, arson and murder were reported alone from Gokalpuri Police Station and Dayalpur Police Station.


