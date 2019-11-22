Take the pledge to vote

News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Police Arrests 14 After Two Lynched in West Bengal Over Suspicion of Cattle Theft

The mob then beat the two men and set the van on fire. The police admitted them to a hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.

PTI

Updated:November 22, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
Police Arrests 14 After Two Lynched in West Bengal Over Suspicion of Cattle Theft
Representative Image.

Coochbehar (WB): Two persons have been lynched over suspicion of cattle theft in Coochbehar district and 14 persons have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the incident, police said.

It took place on Thursday in Mathabanga area when Rabiul Islam and Prakash Das were ferrying two cows in a van. According to police, a mob stopped the van and recovered the cows, which it claimed were stolen from the area a few days ago and were being taken to cattle smugglers.

The mob then beat the two men and set the van on fire. The police admitted them to a hospital where they succumbed to their injuries. The West Bengal Assembly had recently passed the West Bengal (Prevention of Lynching) Bill, 2019, which is waiting for the governor's assent.

