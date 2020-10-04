Police ASI, One Other Injured After Assailants Open Fire on them in Outer Delhi

Two unidentified men allegedly opened fire at a 54-year-old man, injuring him and his friend who is an assistant sub-inspector of Delhi Police, officials said. The incident took place at around 6 pm on Sunday at Alipur area of outer Delhi, they said, adding that the accused were absconding.

Both the injured persons, ASI Sube Singh of the Seelampur police station and Mahendra are undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital, police said, adding that they are stable. Soon after the incident, Mahendra called up police and told them that two assailants fired upon him when he was with Singh in Alipur.

Mahendra got injured when a bullet passed touching him, while Singh received a bullet injury on his right leg. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Gaurav Sharma said a case has been registered and an investigation is underway.