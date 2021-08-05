Police ASI’s Minor Son Rapes 23-Year-Old Girl in Jharkhand’s Jamshedpur

A 23-year-old girl was reportedly raped by the son of an Assistant Sub-inspector of police in Jamshedpur on Tuesday. The accused is a 14-year-old boy. The victim said that at around 2pm the ASI’s son knocked on the door of her house and as soon as she opened the door, he forcibly entered the house and raped her. After the incident, while leaving, he also threatened to kill her if she raised an alarm or went to the police about the incident.

According to the reports, the victim in her complaints alleged that she first went to Sakchi police station to register the complaint but she didn’t get any help from there and was asked to file a case at the Govindpur police station. After reaching the Govindpur Police station, the victim didn’t receive any help and was sent back to her house.

Later that evening, the police went to her house at 3pm and interrogated her till 5 pm. And after that she was taken to the police station and she was forced to settle the matter. In the evening, she was forcibly made to write in a paper that she was being sent home safely from the police station and nobody harassed her. The victim didn’t get any help from the police because the accused is an Assistant sub-inspector’s son.

At the end when the victim didn’t have any choice and felt that no local police station was going to help her, she then approached the district police headquarters on Wednesday, pleading for the justice and arrest of the accused ASI’s son.

However, police have not registered an FIR in this case and no investigation has been done by the police. The victim has demanded investigation and action in the matter from the SP.

