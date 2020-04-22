Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaPositive
News18 » India
1-min read

Police Begins Probe into Allegations of 'Anti-National', 'Pro-Terrorism' Posts of Another Kashmiri Journalist

Geelani, a freelance journalist, has worked for German broadcaster Deutsche Welle in the past.

PTI

Updated:April 22, 2020, 8:09 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Police Begins Probe into Allegations of 'Anti-National', 'Pro-Terrorism' Posts of Another Kashmiri Journalist
Image for representation. (AP)

The Cyber Police Station in Kashmir Zone on Tuesday registered a case and started investigation into allegations that journalist Gowhar Geelani is indulging in unlawful activities through social media posts.

"Cyber Police Station Kashmir Zone, Srinagar has received information through reliable sources that an individual namely 'Gowher Geelani' is indulging in unlawful activities through his posts and writings on Social Media platform which are prejudicial to the national integrity, sovereignty and security of India," a police spokesman said.

The spokesman said the unlawful activities include "glorifying terrorism in Kashmir Valley, causing disaffection against the country and causing fear or alarm in the minds of public that may lead to commission of offences against public tranquility and the security of State".

Geelani, a freelance journalist, has worked for German broadcaster Deutsche Welle in the past.

The spokesman said several complaints have also been received against Geelani for threatening and intimidation.

"A Case FIR No. 11/2020 under the relevant sections of law has been registered at Cyber Police Station Kashmir and investigation initiated," he added.

The fresh case comes a day after two scribes -- a freelance photojournalist and correspondent for a national daily -- were booked by police in Srinagar and Anantnag districts, respectively.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    15,474

    +352*  

  • Total Confirmed

    19,984

    +999*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    3,870

    +610*  

  • Total DEATHS

    640

    +37*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 22 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,704,492

    +45,345*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,563,384

    +87,543*

  • Cured/Discharged

    681,477

    +35,044*  

  • Total DEATHS

    177,415

    +7,154*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres