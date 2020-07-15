'Police Betrayed Us': Kidnappers Evade Kanpur Police, Escape With Rs 30 Lakh Ransom Without Returning Victim

Making headlines again after the Vikas Dubey case, Kanpur Police landed themselves in a furor after failing to get back a kidnapped lab technician, while also losing out on a ransom amount of Rs 30 lakh, money which the victim's family had arranged after selling their house and jewelry.

Sanjit, a lab technician, and a resident of Barra locality in Kanpur, went missing on June 22 along with his bike. The victim's family informed the Barra police, but their son could not be located. Three days later, the miscreants called Sanjit's father Chaman Yadav and demanded a ransom of Rs 30 lakh to be given on Monday, in exchange for his son, after which the police registered an FIR and started the investigation.

Police made a 'plan' to catch the criminals. According to it, the family would arrange for the money and when the miscreants would arrive for it, police would catch them red-handed.

To manage the amount, the victim's family sold their house in Barra 5 for Rs 20 lakh and arranged the other Rs 10 lakh by selling their family jewellery, which was meant for Sanjit's sister's marriage.

The kidnappers demanded that the money be given to them on the Guajini flyover. Police personnel were deployed in plain clothes around the flyover, but at the last minute, the criminals changed the plan and asked for the money to be thrown under the flyover. The family did so, and by the time police could catch them, the kidnappers had escaped with the money, without returning Sanjit.

The victim's family claims they had asked SP South Aparna Gupta to put a tracking chip in the bag, but no heed was paid to their suggestion. Now, a video of Aparna Gupta is going viral, in which she is seen saying that at the time, the police team ran for two-and-a-half kilometres but that the criminals got away with the bag containing ransom money.

“The police did nothing, they made us give Rs 30 lakh. Now, our money is gone and our brother still has not been found," said Sanjit's sister.

"The police have betrayed me. When we asked SP Aparna to put a chip in the bag, she started angrily asking us not to come to us for such small things,” she said.

After the matter gained traction in the public, SSP Dinesh Kumar P has said investigation would be carried out in the case, and that the guilty police personnel would not be spared. He said he was monitoring the situation now and very soon the ransom money would be recovered and the kidnapped youth would be saved.