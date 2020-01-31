Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Police Book Case Against 600 Unidentified Anti-CAA Protesters in UP's Moradabad

The FIR lodged in Ghalshaheed police station names 20 people and mentions 600 unidentified people who have been accused of shouting objectionable slogans. Of the unnamed people, 400 are men while 200 are women.

PTI

Updated:January 31, 2020, 10:21 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Police Book Case Against 600 Unidentified Anti-CAA Protesters in UP's Moradabad
Representative image.

Moradabad (UP): Police have registered an FIR against a group of protesters, mostly women, who have began an indefinite sit-in against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act at Eidgah Ground in Moradabad.

The FIR lodged in Ghalshaheed police station names 20 people and mentions 600 unidentified people who have been accused of shouting objectionable slogans. Of the unnamed people, 400 are men while 200 are women.

A large number of police personnel have been deployed at the ground. Moradabad District Magistrate Rakesh Singh said Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed and action will be taken on any "anti-social elements indulging in violence".

"No permission was sought from the administration for the demonstration, so it is illegal but we are watching," he said.

Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) prohibits assembly of four or more people in an area.

It is, however, being claimed that the Eidgah where they began their protest since Wednesday is a private place and the CrPC section does not apply to them.

The protesters claimed that the CAA and proposed National Register of Citizens were unconstitutional and their implementation will create communal tensions.

A woman activist, who did not want to be named, said the BJP government was trying to divert the attention from the public as it has not performed well.

Criticising the amended citizenship law, another activist said religion should not be the basis of allowing migrants into the country. We are demanding for a withdrawal of the Act, she said.

Another woman said, "Many people from the Muslim community in Moradabad are top-class artisans in metalcraft and contribute towards high foreign currency earnings for the country. It would be difficult for many of them to prove they have jobs as they do not possess documents."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram