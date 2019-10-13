Police Book Passenger for Raising False Bomb Scare on IndiGo's Chennai-bound Flight at Lucknow Airport
The man asked a fellow passenger what his destination was, who replied that he was travelling to Chennai. He then started shouting that a bomb was present on the 7:25 pm IndiGo flight bound for Chennai.
Image for representation.
Lucknow police interrogated a passenger who raised a false bomb scare at the state capital's airport on Saturday.
The man, Piyush Verma, asked a fellow passenger what his destination was, who replied that he was travelling to Chennai. Verma then started shouting that a bomb was present on the 7:25 pm IndiGo flight bound for Chennai, Amit Kumar, Circle Officer of Lucknow's Krishna Nagar was quoted by NDTV as saying.
The police was further quoted saying that Verma, who was travelling to Delhi, was interrogated later on, but he did not cooperate during the process.
The aircraft was thoroughly searched before the flight took off. A case has been registered against the passenger based on complaints from the airport authorities, and police are investigating the matter.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Lost 4 Brands Because of the Candidates I Campaigned for in Lok Sabha Polls, Says Swara Bhasker
- Priyanka Chopra is in Awe of Husband Nick Jonas as He Dances on Her Song Pink Gulabi Sky, Watch Video
- ‘Lo Chali Main’: Renuka Shahane Just Had a ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’ Moment and Twitter is LOLing
- Copenhagen Climate Summit: Arvind Kejriwal Reiterates Focus on Electric Buses, Odd-Even Scheme
- Carlsberg Wants to Bring The World’s First Beer Bottles Made From Paper to The Market