Police Book Passenger for Raising False Bomb Scare on IndiGo's Chennai-bound Flight at Lucknow Airport

Lucknow police interrogated a passenger who raised a false bomb scare at the state capital's airport on Saturday.

The man, Piyush Verma, asked a fellow passenger what his destination was, who replied that he was travelling to Chennai. Verma then started shouting that a bomb was present on the 7:25 pm IndiGo flight bound for Chennai, Amit Kumar, Circle Officer of Lucknow's Krishna Nagar was quoted by NDTV as saying.

The police was further quoted saying that Verma, who was travelling to Delhi, was interrogated later on, but he did not cooperate during the process.

The aircraft was thoroughly searched before the flight took off. A case has been registered against the passenger based on complaints from the airport authorities, and police are investigating the matter.

