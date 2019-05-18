Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Police Books 150 People Over Violence During Dalit Man's Wedding Procession in Gujarat

The groom's father, Dayabhai Rathod, filed a complaint on Friday following which a case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, said sub inspector SF Chavda of Modasa police station.

PTI

Updated:May 18, 2019, 8:11 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Police Books 150 People Over Violence During Dalit Man's Wedding Procession in Gujarat
Representative image (Reuters)
Loading...
Ahmedabad: A mob of around 150 people, including 16 women, from the Patidar community was Friday booked for allegedly stopping the procession of a Dalit man in Khambisar village in Modasa taluka of Gujarat's Arvall district, police said.

The incident happened on May 12 and had seen stone- pelting, leaving several people, including policemen, injured. The groom's father, Dayabhai Rathod, filed a complaint on Friday following which a case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, said sub inspector SF Chavda of Modasa police station.

"We have lodged an FIR today against a mob of around 150 persons. The complainant has identified 45 persons, including 16 women, all from the Patidar community. Their names were mentioned as accused persons in the FIR. Further probe will be conducted by Deputy Superintendent of Police of SC/ST cell S S Gadhvi" Chavda said.

"They have been booked on charges of rioting (IPC 147), attempt to murder (IPC 307), wrongful restraint(341) and criminal intimidation (IPC 506-2) and the SC/ST Act. No arrest has been made so far," he added.

In his complaint, Rathod said he had sought police protection a week prior to the wedding as some members of the Patel community had warned him against the procession winding through their areas in the village.

Though police, on May 11, had asked Patel community to cooperate during the procession to be held on May 12, Rathod alleged that his son's procession was eventually blocked at three different places by Patidar men and women, Rathod's complaint alleged.

When the procession was stopped at the third spot, police tried to convince them to let it pass but in vain which led to a clash in which several members of the Rathod family and policemen were injured, his complaint added.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram