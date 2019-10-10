Police Books 150 VHP, Bajrang Dal Workers over Celebratory Fire During Dussehra Festivities in Gwalior

Gwalior: As many as 150 workers of Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal have been booked by police in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh on charges of opening fire during Shastra Puja and a procession during the Vijayadashmi celebrations on Tuesday.

On Dussehra, Shastra Pujan and Chal Samaroh (procession) was organised at a school in Nadigate area in the city in the presence of hundreds of workers of VHP and Bajrang Dal. Heavy police force was deployed there to keep things in check.

Constable Rajveer Rathore and his colleagues from Inderganj police station were deployed at the site and later claimed that the workers of VHP-Bajrang Dal started celebratory fire despite the fact they tried stopping them. Afterwards the procession was taken out, said the cops.

Display of arms and celebratory firing in public are not allowed, he added.

The case was registered at Jhansi Road police station under section 336 (endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code.

The VHP-Bajrang Dal workers reportedly fired half a dozen shots in the air during the function.

The said incident however came to the fore after a video of the said incident went viral on social media. Amid growing resentment among the public over the incident, Jhansi Road police station booked 150 unknown persons over the incident on Thursday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Satendra Singh said that the event organisers have been named in the case and 150 unknown persons named in the FIR would identified on the basis of the video footage of the incident, said the officer.

"We will launch an agitation against the police (over the registration of case)," he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.