Police Briefs East Delhi DM about Case Facts in Anaj Mandi Fire

New Delhi: Delhi Police probing the Anaj Mandi fire tragedy on Friday briefed east Delhi district magistrate Arun Kumar Mishra about the case facts, police said on Friday.

On Sunday, a massive fire ripped through a four-storey building housing illegal manufacturing units and officials found that it was packed with combustible material and had just one door, virtually making it a "fire trap".

Suhail, the brother-in-law of the owner of the building who was arrested on Wednesday by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police, owned one room each on the first, second and third floors of the building.

Being a co-owner of the building, he had rented out each room for around Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000.

The contractors to whom these manufacturing units were rented are being identified and around 15 rooms were rented to them, police said.

Most of the minors employed at the manufacturing units belonged to Bihar. Maximum rooms were rented out by the building's owner Rehan, who along with his manager Furkan, were arrested on Sunday after the incident.

The manufacturing units were operational for more than 15 years and functioned as per the demand of materials.

"We furnished details to the district magistrate who is conducting probe in the Anaj Mandi fire tragedy,"an investigating officer said.

Apart from police, other agencies involved in probing the fire were also called to furnish the details of the incident, he said.

The statements of at least 15 victims of the fire tragedy, most among them who fell unconscious after the fire broke out at the four-storey building, were recorded, the officer said.

Investigations have revealed that seven minors were working at manufacturing units of the factory. Statements of six minors have been recorded while a 17-year-old boy who worked in the factory left the hospital soon after his treatment was completed, he added.

Raids are being conducted to nab co-owner Imran, police said.

Around 50 policemen associated with the Special Investigation unit of the Crime Branch have been probing the case.

Most of the manufacturing units also had CCTV cameras inside but it is learnt that the DVR has been damaged to the extent that retrieving data from it seems impossible. However, the FSL team has collected the DVR and they will be analysing it.

