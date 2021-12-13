2 Cops Killed, 12 Injured in Terror Attack on Police Bus in Srinagar’s Pantha Chowk

Two police personnel were killed on Monday after a bus they were travelling in were attacked by terrorists in Kashmir. The bus was carrying the 9th battalion of Jammu and Kashmir armed police personnel. Police said 12 cops were injured, of which two are critical.

The attack took place near Zewan in Pantha Chowk area of Srinagar. Police have rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area. A hunt has been launched to nab the assailants.

In a tweet, the J&K Police stated, “#Terrorists fired upon a police vehicle near Zewan in Pantha Chowk area of #Srinagar. 14 personnel #injured in the attack. All the injured personnel evacuated to hospital. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice".

#SrinagarTerrorAttack: Among the injured police personnel, 01 ASI & a Selection Grade Constable #succumbed to their injuries & attained #martyrdom. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/VPe0Pwoyfy— Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) December 13, 2021

The deceased police personnel are an ASI and a Selection Grade Constable, the J&K Police said.

Meanwhile, former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah condemned the terror attack and offered condolences to the deceased’s families. “Terrible news of a terror attack on a police bus on the outskirts of Srinagar. I unequivocally condemn this attack while at the same time send my heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased & prayers for the injured," he tweeted.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.