Police Bust Extortion Racket Trying to Make a Killing From Mandoli Jail

Delhi Police's Special Cell has busted an extortion racket being operated from within the Mandoli jail premises. Police have arrested two henchmen of a gang before they were allegedly going to execute a spare of murders to establish supremacy in Ghaziabad.The arrested henchman have been identified as Bal Krishna and Mohd Ateek.The Special Cell was monitoring the activities of illegal arms/ ammunition supplies for few days. "Through sources, we got to know that some of the gang leaders lodged in the jail, have been procuring sophisticated weapons to eliminate their rivals and establish supremacy in their area for running extortion network," said DCP PS Kushwaha.A dreaded criminal, Chanderbhan, currently lodged in Mandoli Jail, had tasked his associates to eliminate two persons to establish his authority in Ghaziabad's Khoda Colony for running a smooth extortion racket, police said.He was passing instructions to his henchmen to execute the killings of two persons whenever they sight them in the area. The henchmen arrested are hardcore criminals and were previously involved in many heinous crimes, the police said.Police recovered a stolen sports bike and arms-ammunition intended to be used in the commission of the crime.Following the arrest, a subsequent search of Jail 11 of Mandoli Jail was conducted and a diary containing the details of Ateek was recovered from the gang leader.The 27-year-old gang leader, Chandrabhan, is a school dropout. He was first arrested in 2009 for a murder case. After getting out on bail, he was again arrested for half a dozen times in various heinous cases including armed robbery, extortion and got bailed out each time.In the year 2014, he was again arrested for killing one Badal and since then he is in jail."While lodged in jail, the accused has been charged twice. Once in an extortion case and once, in an attempt to murder case," said a senior police officer.