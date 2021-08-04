Police Bust Gang Which Looted Crores Claiming Huge Returns in Bitcoin

Police in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior busted a gang that looted crores of rupees from people in the name of doubling their money in Bitcoin. Two people were arrested while five other members of the gang are still absconding. Thatipur police station in Gwalior had received multiple complaints from people who were duped by the gang. The ops managed to expose the fraudsters after disguising themselves as customers who wanted to invest in cryptocurrency.

When two gang members reached a pre-decided location for the collection of money, they were immediately apprehended. Police said they are interrogating the two arrested individuals to locate the rest of the fraudsters.

The police initiated the action after they were approached by almost two dozen victims alleging they have been cheated of more than Rs 1.5 crore by the gang. The complaints named Anil Maurya, Chandrabhan Jatav, Pramod Verma, Satish Saini, Adarsh Narvariya and two other people. Anil and Chandrabhan are the ones who have been arrested.

According to police, these fraudsters were running a company called ‘For Ever’ through which they allegedly took money from people for investing in Bitcoin and promised them 100% profit in three years. The gang lured people in the name of Bitcoin’s soaring value, but used to go incognito once they received the payment.

Thatipur police station SHO RBS Vimal said that a team comprising sub-inspector Bhramanand Sharma, assistant sub-inspector Dinesh Tomar, constables Pawan Jha and Ajay Sharma was formed. Woman constable Shivani was also a part of the special team. The police somehow managed to get the phone numbers of the gang, and called them posing as customers.

When Anil and Chandrabhan came to collect the money, they were trapped in the police net. They revealed that five other members of their racket are on the run.

