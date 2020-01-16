Police Bust Jaish-e-Mohammed Module in Srinagar Planning Terror Attack on Republic Day, 5 Arrested
The Srinagar Police busted the terror module, which earlier carried out two grenade attacks, said Deputy Inspector General (central) of Kashmir Range.
Srinagar: Security personnel patrol a deserted street on the 33rd day of strike and restrictions imposed after the abrogration of Article of 370 and bifurcation of state, in Srinagar. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday said they have busted a Jaish-e-Mohammed module in Srinagar and arrested five of its operatives, averting a major terror attack planned on January 26.
The police said that large quantities of explosive materials have been recovered from the five arrested terror operatives. The terror module had also carried out grenade blasts earlier, said the police.
"In a major success, the Srinagar Police busts Jaish Module. Two grenade blasts in Hazratbal area worked out. Major attack averted ahead of Republic Day," Jammu and Kashmir Police said in a tweet.
"Those arrested are Aijaz Ahmed Sheikh of Sadarbal Hazratbal, Umar Hameed Sheikh of Asaar Colony Hazratbal, Imtiyaz Ahmed Chikla @ Imran of Asaar Colony Hazaratbal, Sahil Farooq Gojri of Ellahibagh Soura and Naseer Ahmed Mir of Sadarbal Hazratbal," it added.
(With inputs from agencies)
