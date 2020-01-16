Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Police Bust Jaish-e-Mohammed Module in Srinagar Planning Terror Attack on Republic Day, 5 Arrested

The Srinagar Police busted the terror module, which earlier carried out two grenade attacks, said Deputy Inspector General (central) of Kashmir Range.

News18.com

Updated:January 16, 2020, 5:40 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Police Bust Jaish-e-Mohammed Module in Srinagar Planning Terror Attack on Republic Day, 5 Arrested
Srinagar: Security personnel patrol a deserted street on the 33rd day of strike and restrictions imposed after the abrogration of Article of 370 and bifurcation of state, in Srinagar. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday said they have busted a Jaish-e-Mohammed module in Srinagar and arrested five of its operatives, averting a major terror attack planned on January 26.

The police said that large quantities of explosive materials have been recovered from the five arrested terror operatives. The terror module had also carried out grenade blasts earlier, said the police.

"In a major success, the Srinagar Police busts Jaish Module. Two grenade blasts in Hazratbal area worked out. Major attack averted ahead of Republic Day," Jammu and Kashmir Police said in a tweet.

"Those arrested are Aijaz Ahmed Sheikh of Sadarbal Hazratbal, Umar Hameed Sheikh of Asaar Colony Hazratbal, Imtiyaz Ahmed Chikla @ Imran of Asaar Colony Hazaratbal, Sahil Farooq Gojri of Ellahibagh Soura and Naseer Ahmed Mir of Sadarbal Hazratbal," it added.

(With inputs from agencies)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram