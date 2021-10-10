Police Bust TRF Module, Arrest 4 Terror Associates in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipore

Police on Sunday said a module of The Resistance Front (TRF) was busted and four terror associates involved in the conspiracy behind the killing of Mohammad Shafi Lone last week were arrested in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipore district. “A special team of Bandipore Police was entrusted with the investigation of the case and after thorough human and technical corroboration, the module was busted by arresting four terrorists associated of the TRF," a police spokesman said.

The arrested terrorist associates have been identified as Tariq Ahmad Dar alias Tariq Khoucha, Mohammad Shafi Dar, Mudasir Hassan Lone and Bilal Ahmad Dar alias Saheb Khoucha, he said. “However, one of the terrorist associates involved in the killing, identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad Dar alias Kotru, is absconding and has reportedly joined the terrorist ranks," the spokesman said.

During the course of investigation, it surfaced that the killing of Lone was carried out at the behest and instruction of Lashkar-e-Taiba handler Lala Umar, a resident of Pakistan, he said. “To carry out the nefarious design, a conspiracy was hatched by a LeT (TRF) module of Shahgund, Hajin area. The module carried out a thorough recce of the target and all his movements were closely watched," he added.

On the day of the incident, one of the terrorist associates called the victim for a meeting at Gundboon and after he reached there, an ambush had already been laid by the other members of the module and the victim was killed, the spokesman said.

