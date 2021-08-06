Police Busts Hawala Network in Indore, Rs 75 Lakh Sized

The Indore Special Task Force (STF) busted a money-laundering racket in the city this week. Rs 75 lakh of hawala money was confiscated within two days. During the operation, 11 people from different gangs were arrested. According to STF sources, on August 4, the team seized a car with lockers which helped the criminals hide the cash. Rs 5 lakh was stashed away in this locker. On August 3, seven people were arrested in a raid at the Nakoda Tower area of Indore.

Upon interrogating the criminals who were nabbed in Nakoda, the investigators found out they were merely pawns in a wide hawala network.

According to STF Superintendent of Police Manish Khatri, the accused told them that many laundering activities were rampant at Gitanjali Apartment and this is where they found the car.

In the initial search, it seemed like an ordinary vehicle. When the cops examined the car carefully, they found the locker which was designed to be hidden in plain sight. This secret locker, which was just behind the car seat, had Rs. 5 lakh in it.

Along with the cash, note counting machines, mobile phones, money receipts, and ledgers recording hawala transactions worth crores have been found in the possession of four of the culprits.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here