Police Car Stopped For Robbery, 4 Youths With Illegal Arms Arrested In Haryana

Four youngsters with illegal firearms were apprehended by a Crime Investigation Agency unit of Haryana police at Juglan T-Point in Hisar district.

The CIA team was present at the bus stand near the village of Behbalpur during the patrol on Wednesday night, according to DSP Narayan Chand. During that time, the police got information that four youths in a van armed with firearms were planning to rob people near Juglan T-Point. When the police squad arrived in front of Juglan T-Point, a Maruti van’s driver blocked the way of the police car with the intention of robbing it.

Two young men waved guns in front of the car. However, when the four teenagers saw a security force in uniform in the vehicle, they began running towards the fields. The police apprehended four of the youngsters. They have been identified as Iqbal of Litani, Surendra alias Kalu of Bhuna, Prempal,and Bunty of Mathura’s Sehi village.

During the search, the accused were found in possession of ten illegal pistols with a 315 bore pistol and ten cartridges.

The accused were arrested and the police took custody of the seized vehicle, illegal weapons, and live cartridges. A case has been filed under section 398,401 of the Arms Act in the Sadar police station of Hisar.

During the inquiry, Bunty from Mathura admitted that he and his companion Prempal both traded illegal arms and shared the proceeds equally between them.

About 15 days ago, both the accused Billa and Kalu had bought 5 pistols of 315 bore and 5 cartridges. On June 9, he and his friend Prempal reached Surewala Chowk in Hisar by hiding 10 pistols of 315 bore and 10 cartridges in a car to sell it.

At Surewala Chowk, Kalu and his friend Iqbal met, and all of them planned the robbery to make a quick fortune as selling firearms yielded a lower profit. They had decided to share the looted money and valuables equally, according to the police.

