Police Complaint Against Mehbooba Mufti For Saying Aryan Khan Being Targeted for His Surname

A Delhi-based lawyer has filed a complaint with police against PDP president Mehbooba Mufti for saying that Bollywood star Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is being targeted by the central agencies just due to his surname.

The lawyer in the complaint stated that an FIR should be registered against Mufti for “attempting to create enmity between communities", India Today reported. The complainant said that the statement of former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir was an “inciting statement which intends to create hatred and unrest among communities".

Mufti had on Monday claimed that Muslims are targeted to please the core vote bank of the BJP. “Instead of making an example out of a Union Minister’s son accused of killing four farmers, central agencies are after a 23-year-old simply because his surname happens to be Khan. Travesty of justice that Muslims are targeted to satiate the sadistic wishes of BJP’s core vote bank," she had tweeted.

Instead of making an example out of a Union Minister’s son accused of killing four farmers, central agencies are after a 23 year old simply because his surname happens to be Khan.Travesty of justice that muslims are targeted to satiate the sadistic wishes of BJPs core vote bank.— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) October 11, 2021

She was referring to Ashish Mishra, son of Union minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra, who is accused of mowing down farmers at Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh last week.

A local court in Lakhimpur has sent Misra’s son Ashish Misra to three-day custody in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence that claimed the lives of eight people, including four farmers.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.