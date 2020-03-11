Take the pledge to vote

Police Complaint Filed Against Netizens for Abusing Allahabad HC Judges Over Order to Remove CAA Hoardings

The complaint submitted by an activist and lawyer, Nutan Thakur, alleged that the derogatory remarks against the judges were part of a "conspiracy".

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18@qazifarazahmad

Updated:March 11, 2020, 4:14 PM IST
Hoardings featuring the names, photos and addresses of 53 anti-CAA protesters.
Hoardings featuring the names, photos and addresses of 53 anti-CAA protesters.

Lucknow: A written complaint has been submitted to the Lucknow Police demanding an FIR against social media users for using derogatory language against judges of the Allahabad High Court who ordered the removal of hoardings against CAA protestors put up by the administration.

The complaint submitted by activist and lawyer Nutan Thakur mentioned that soon after the Allahabad HC directed the Lucknow administration to remove all hoardings across the city, a group of people on social media platforms, including Twitter, started using derogatory languages against the judges.

Thakur has also alleged in her complaint that the remarks were part of a "conspiracy".

Meanwhile, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government is likely to approach the Supreme Court against the HC order to remove the hoardings.

The High Court had observed that the move to put up the banners was “highly unjust” and an encroachment on the personal liberty of the protesters identified. Speaking on the issue, Adityanath had said, “The Allahabad High Court order is being studied. The government's first priority is the security of the 23 crore residents of the state. Whatever decision will be taken, will in the interest of the public.”

