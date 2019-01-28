English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Cop Killed During Encounter With Criminal in UP's Amroha, CM Yogi Adityanath Announces Compensation For Family
The incident took place on Sunday evening in Indrapur village which comes under the jurisdiction of Bachhraaun police station, after the police received information about the wanted criminal.
Image for representation.
Lucknow: Police constable, Harsh Choudhary, died during an encounter with a notorious criminal in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha on Sunday.
The incident took place in Indrapur village which comes under the jurisdiction of Bachhraaun police station, where the 26-year-old was employed.
"Around 7 to 8 pm last evening, a police team went after a wanted criminal after receiving specific information in Bachhraon area. He had 19 criminal cases against him. When police asked him to surrender he fired at the police party in which one of our constables Harsh Chaudhary was injured. He was immediately taken to the hospital where he died during the treatment," NDTV quoted senior police officer Anand Kumar as saying.
The criminal, Shivavtar, also died in the shootout.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a compensation of Rs 40 lakh for the wife of the constable and Rs 10 lakh for his parents as well as an extraordinary pension for his wife and service for one dependent in his family.
According to official figures, Harsh Choudhary is the seventh police personnel to die since the BJP came to power in the state.
