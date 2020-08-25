Police Constable Shifted for Beating Minor Boy in Tamil Nadu

A 13-year old boy suffered injuries after a police constable allegedly thrashed him with a lathi for lockdown violation here following which the latter has been shifted to the city control room, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occured on Sunday at Singanallur, when the boy was moving around along with his friends on a two-wheeler despite the complete lockdown in force and a photograph of the injuries on his thighs and knee area went viral on social media.

The parents of the boy had lodged a complaint that the constable Durgaraj, attached to the Singanallur station, had beaten their son with a lathi, due to which his thighs and knee were swollen and sought action against the erring policeman. Policemen on duty had chased the two-wheeler after theb oys had not stopped after being asked to do so and Durgaraj had beaten the boy with a lathi, when he tried to slip away,even as the others managed to escape, police said.

As part of a departmental inquiry, Durgaraj was shifted to the control room on Monday evening and further disciplinary action will follow after detailed inquiry, police said.