INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Doctor’sDay#BoardResults#COV19 AnalyticsCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Police Constable Shoots Self Dead at Writers' Building in Kolkata

Representative Image.

Representative Image.

Constable Bishwajit Karak, 34, was posted alone at gate number 6 of the British-era building when the incident occurred at 3.25 pm, officials said.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: July 3, 2020, 6:08 PM IST
Share this:

A Kolkata Police constable allegedly shot himself dead using his service rifle at the iconic Writers' Building here on Friday, officials said.

Constable Bishwajit Karak, 34, was posted alone at gate number 6 of the British-era building when the incident occurred at 3.25 pm, they said.

He was taken to the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, the officials said.

Karak was on medication, they said, without specifying. The building earlier housed the state secretariat.

Share this:
Next Story
Loading