Police Constable Shot Dead by Militants in Srinagar in Another Incident of Targeted Killing

A police personnel was shot dead by terrorists in the Batamaloo area of the city on Sunday, officials said. He was identified as Constable Tausif Ahmad, they said.

“At about 8 pm, terrorists fired upon JKP Constable Tausif Ahmad near his residence at SD Colony, Batamaloo," the officials added. They said the policeman, 29, was critically injured on the back of his head and was taken to the SMHS hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. The area has been cordoned off, and a hunt has been launched to nab the attackers, the officials added.

The incident comes amid a recent spate of attacks on civilians and police personnel by militant groups.

Meanwhile, the National Conference (NC) condemned the attack. “Unequivocally condemn the cowardly & dastardly attack on 29-year-old policeman in Batmaloo, Srinagar in which he lost his life. No words of condemnation would be enough! May Allah grant him a place in Jannat. Our hearts go out to his family and friends at this time of grief," the party said in a tweet.

The last month was challenging for security forces and police in Jammu and Kashmir with the Union Territory witnessing several encounters, civilian killings and loss of life among security personnel. From October 11 to October 16, nine Army personnel were killed in gunfights with militants in Poonch, Mendhar area. On October 16 and 17, four non-local labourers were killed, adding to the spree of civilian killings.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has tasked the NIA with registering a case to probe the larger conspiracy behind civilian killings, while Home Minister Amit Shah undertook a trip to J&K amid the chaos. During the visit, Shah paid a tribute to the martyrs and also held a top-level meeting with chiefs of CRPF, IB, R&AW, NIA and J&K Police.

The Union Home Minister, after a detailed review of the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, had told officials to focus on “ending terrorism” or “take transfer", CNN-News18 reported. “Don’t bother about welfare… that we will see (if) you work on finishing terrorism. We have zero-tolerance for terrorism in the valley,” a senior J&K officer had quoted Shah as saying.

Shah had also spoken to the Army Commander and informed him about ‘lapses’ in the security arrangements. The Home Minister also told officials to arrest all overground workers (OGWs) without any hesitation. “Let them face the music of doing anti-national work," the sources quoted Shah.

Overground workers (OGWs) are those that provide logistical support, cash, accommodation, and other facilities to militants in Jammu and Kashmir. The police classify an OGW as “anyone who supports the insurgents".

With inputs from PTI.

