English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Police Constable Suspended After Assault on Auto Driver in Lucknow
In the video, Singh can be seen kicking the auto driver and choking him with his foot over his chest. A probe has been ordered and Constable Singh along with the PRV in-charge Ashok Mishra both have been suspended.
Image for representation only.
Loading...
Lucknow: A police constable was suspended on Friday after he was found assaulting an auto driver mercilessly in Lucknow’s Madion area. The video went viral.
The incident took place on August 22, when an auto hit a rickshaw near the Engineering College junction after which, a brawl ensued. When the police arrived at the spot, constable Anand Pratap Singh started beating the auto driver for using foul language. The auto driver was reportedly under the influence of alchohol.
A UP police constable is seen assaulting an auto driver.
In the video, Singh can be seen kicking the auto driver and choking him with his foot over his chest. A probe has been ordered and Constable Singh along with the PRV in-charge Ashok Mishra both have been suspended.
Speaking to news18, DIG, Law and Order, Pravin Kumar said, “There was an advisory issued to the police personnel for behaving well with the common people. We have suspended the cops to send a message to others.”
Also Watch
The incident took place on August 22, when an auto hit a rickshaw near the Engineering College junction after which, a brawl ensued. When the police arrived at the spot, constable Anand Pratap Singh started beating the auto driver for using foul language. The auto driver was reportedly under the influence of alchohol.
A UP police constable is seen assaulting an auto driver.
In the video, Singh can be seen kicking the auto driver and choking him with his foot over his chest. A probe has been ordered and Constable Singh along with the PRV in-charge Ashok Mishra both have been suspended.
Brutal thrashing caught on camera: A cop can be seen thrashing a poor rickshaw puller and then pressing him under his boots. After the video went viral, the constable was suspended. pic.twitter.com/R4AFmfgPhC— News18 (@CNNnews18) August 25, 2018
Speaking to news18, DIG, Law and Order, Pravin Kumar said, “There was an advisory issued to the police personnel for behaving well with the common people. We have suspended the cops to send a message to others.”
Also Watch
-
After Rains, Snakes Plague People in Kerala
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Honest Reactions: Definition of a ‘Modern Girl’
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
After Rains, Snakes Plague People in Kerala
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Honest Reactions: Definition of a ‘Modern Girl’
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Pose with Their ‘Beautiful Boy’ in New Photo
- Hina Khan Beats the Heat with a Pool Holiday with Boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. See Pics
- Suzuki Pips BMW to Become Most Profitable Car Manufacturer Globally, Maruti Largest Contributor
- Internet's Latest Obsession #DeleAlliChallenge Has Caught the People in a Twist
- Want to Get Better at PUBG? This New Training Map Will Help You
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...