Police Constable Suspended After Assault on Auto Driver in Lucknow

Brutal thrashing caught on camera: A cop can be seen thrashing a poor rickshaw puller and then pressing him under his boots. After the video went viral, the constable was suspended. pic.twitter.com/R4AFmfgPhC — News18 (@CNNnews18) August 25, 2018

A police constable was suspended on Friday after he was found assaulting an auto driver mercilessly in Lucknow’s Madion area. The video went viral.The incident took place on August 22, when an auto hit a rickshaw near the Engineering College junction after which, a brawl ensued. When the police arrived at the spot, constable Anand Pratap Singh started beating the auto driver for using foul language. The auto driver was reportedly under the influence of alchohol.A UP police constable is seen assaulting an auto driver.In the video, Singh can be seen kicking the auto driver and choking him with his foot over his chest. A probe has been ordered and Constable Singh along with the PRV in-charge Ashok Mishra both have been suspended.Speaking to news18, DIG, Law and Order, Pravin Kumar said, “There was an advisory issued to the police personnel for behaving well with the common people. We have suspended the cops to send a message to others.”