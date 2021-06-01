After a video clip showing two police constables dumping a body in a garbage loader in Mahoba district went viral over the weekend, a probe has been ordered as it also showed a senior police officer was present at the scene.

The two constables were seen swinging and trying to dump the body on to the truck. On the apparent instructions of their senior, they later lifted the body and placed it on the garbage truck.

The body was packed in a black colour polythene bag. The incident took place outside the district hospital on Saturday.

The deceased was found to be Ram Karan Kushwaha, who was staying with his elder son Deepak in Delhi.

On Friday, when he fell ill, he returned to his native place.

The same day his condition deteriorated. His son rushed him to the district hospital but he died before he could get treated. His body was later shifted to a mortuary.

Deepak told reporters: “My father used to work as a labourer in Delhi. As he was unwell, my father and I, returned to our village on Friday. The same day his health deteriorated, we rushed him to the district hospital, but he succumbed to his illness before doctors could treat him."

Police sources said: “The family initially refused to take possession of the body after the post-mortem was done at the district hospital.

“The police personnel on duty somehow persuaded his son who reached the hospital with a garbage vehicle of Kharela nagar panchayat and then carried out the last rites. His son arranged for the garbage loader to transport the body."

Additional SP Mahoba, Rajendra Kumar Gautam said, “I have instructed the circle officer Charkhari, Umesh Chandra, to investigate the case and submit a report at the least."

This comes days after another probe ordered by the Yogi Adityanath government into the dumping of a dead body in a river that too went viral on the social media. A case has been registered against the family.

