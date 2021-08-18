Police Deployed in Tamil Nadu's Sirkazhi as Fishermen Protest Fishing Net Ban

Police have been deployed in Tamil Nadu’s Sirkazhi as protests continue four days after two groups of fishermen clashed over the use of purse seine fishing nets. Fishermen from villages, including Thirumullaivasal, Poompuhar, and Madavamedu, have been demonstrating against the ban on the usage of purse seine fishing nets (narrow fishing nets).

How did it all unfold?

Earlier, Lalita, the district collector of Mayiladuthurai, held talks with the protesters and announced that strict action would be taken against those who violated the law. The Coast Guard and Fisheries Department officials also filed complaints against those who violated the law. Incensed by this, fishermen from the Thirumullaivasal and Poompuhar villages set out to the sea in a show of defiance and protest.

In response, the Vanagiri fishermen took their piper boats to the sea to stop them from flouting the law. As clashes broke out, three fishermen including Vinod, Silambarasan and Ramkumar from Vanagiri fishing village were injured. Also, the boat belonging to Vanagiri village was completely damaged after a trawley rammed it.

In retaliation, fishermen of Vanagiri village set fire to four piper boats belonging to a Poompuhar fisherman. Police have registered a case against the fishermen on both sides, and four people have been arrested. For the last four days, the fishermen are on strike. They have parked their fishing boats near the shore instead of going to fish.

The purse seine nets are banned in Tamil Nadu for the damage they cause to the aquatic environment.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here