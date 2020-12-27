News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»India»Police Deserter Among Four Jaish Cadres Held in Jammu and Kashmir
1-MIN READ

Police Deserter Among Four Jaish Cadres Held in Jammu and Kashmir

Police check vehicles on the Jammu & Kashmir National Highway (Image for representation)

Police check vehicles on the Jammu & Kashmir National Highway (Image for representation)

Acting on a tipoff, security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Hayatpora area of the district, a police spokesperson said.

Srinagar: Four Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) cadres, including a police deserter, were arrested in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said. Acting on a tip-off, security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Hayatpora area of the district, a police spokesperson said.

"During the search, one vehicle tried to flee from the cordon but was stopped tactfully. The occupants tried to resist but were overpowered by the security forces," he said. One of the arrested persons was identified as deserter SPO-turned-militant Altaf Hussain. The other three were identified as Shabir Ahmad Bhat, Jamsheed Magray and Zahid Dar, all residents of Pulwama, he added.

Hussain had deserted the police force earlier this year. He had decamped with two AK-47 rifles along with one Jahangir, who has already been arrested. "On further enquiry, it was found that the group is associated with banned terror organisation JeM and was operating in the area with the intention to carry out some subversive activities," the spokesperson said.

He said arms, ammunition and other incriminating material were recovered from the arrested persons.

.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...