Police Detain Three Suspects as Hunt for Missing HDFC Bank Executive Continues

A day after the car of a missing HDFC bank vice-president was found abandoned in adjoining Navi Mumbai with blood stains on its rear seat, police detailed three suspects, including a bank official.Around four people are suspected to be behind the mysterious disappearance of 38-year-old Siddharth Sanghavi, who has been missing since Wednesday.Sanghavi, a resident of upscale Malabar Hill area in South Mumbai, left for work around 8.30am on Wednesday but did not return home, following which his wife approached the NM Joshi Marg Police Station in Central Mumbai.HDFC vice president Siddharth SanghaviSanghavi's car, a blue-coloured Maruti Ignis, was found by the police near Sector 11 in Airoli, Navi Mumbai, on Thursday. A police officer said blood stains and a knife were found on the rear seat of the car. The Mumbai police said they were searching for the executive’s whereabouts in Navi Mumbai. Blood samples from the car have been sent for forensic tests to ascertain if they belong to Sanghavi.Investigators have also examined the CCTV footage of Kamala Mills compound, where he used to work, and have found that the executive left the bank around 7.30pm. However, his car could not be located leaving the premises. The last mobile tower location of Sanghavi's phone has also been traced in Kamala Mills around 7pm after which his phone was switched off.Sanghavi's phone call records are being analysed for clues, an officer said, adding the police were exploring all angles. "Our first priority is to locate the missing person and a missing report has been registered in this regard," he said.