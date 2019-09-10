Police Did Not have Warrant for Search House, Says DU Prof Hany Babu

New Delhi: Delhi University Professor Hany Babu, whose house was raided in connection with the 2017 Elgaar Parishad case for alleged Maoist links, alleged that police did not have a search warrant and they seized the phones of his daughter and wife, not allowing them to communicate with friends.

Babu, who has been teaching at DU's English Department for close to a decade, said the police took away laptops which contain his research.

Babu was booked under Indian Penal Code sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 121 and 121A (waging or attempting to wage war against government), 124A (sedition), among others.

"At 6.30 am, 20 people knocked at my door, claiming that they belonged to the Pune Crime Branch. Five of them were in uniform, the rest were in civil clothes.

"I was told that they wanted to conduct a search of my residence. When I asked for a search warrant, I was told there was none and that this case doesn't need one," he posted on the microblogging site.

Babu said he requested them to show some form of identification and an officer with the name Shivaji Pawar showed him his ID.

"After this, the officers entered my residence and looked through every room of my apartment. The search went on for six hours, at the end of which they said they will be seizing my laptop, my hard disks, my pen drives and books. They made me change the passwords of my social media accounts and my email accounts," he said.

The professor claimed that they had complete access to his accounts "through the changed passwords and I no longer have access to these accounts".

"I would like to state that as a teacher, my work is heavily dependent on what I have saved in my laptops and my external hard disks. It also contains the research work that l've been pursuing for years. This work is not something which can be duplicated in days," he said.

These are years of his hard work, he said, adding he could not "understand how a government agency can seize my work without providing me the reasons for it, or the basis on which a search was conducted at my residence".

"They did not have a search warrant with them and they did not explain further as to why they don't possess the same. While the search was ongoing, they also seized the phones of my wife and my daughter, barring us from communicating with our friends," he said.

In the morning, his wife, Jenny Rowena, who teaches at DU's Miranda House also posted about the raid on Twitter.

"Today Pune police entered our house at 6.30 in the morning. They said that @hanybabu (my husband) is involved in the Bhima Koregaon case and that for this, they could search the house without a search warrant. They searched for 6 hours, took 3 books, laptop, phone, hard disks," she wrote.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.