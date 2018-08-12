Police Fear Rerun of January Clashes, Put Kasganj on Alert Over August 15 ‘Tiranga Yatra’ Plans

Kasganj district is once again on the radar of the intelligence agencies as two groups have sought permission to take out ‘Tiranga Yatra’ this Independence Day.A similar ‘Tiranga Yatra’ on Republic Day this year led by ABVP and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) in Kasganj had triggered communal clashes leading to the death of 22-year-old Chandan Gupta.Kasganj Superintendent of Police, Shivhari Meena has written a letter to the DGP headquarters requesting for extra force.Also, alert has been issued to intelligence agencies regarding the ‘Tiranga Yatra’ being planned by groups on August 15.Police said, “We have received applications from two groups till now to take out Tiranga Yatra on Independence Day.”Meanwhile, police have also requested the administration to deny permission for any such rallies.Apart from Kasganj, other districts like Bareilly, Aligarh, Purvanchal and parts of Western Uttar Pradesh have also been marked as “sensitive” ahead of August 15 celebrations.The violence that broke out after ‘Tiranga Yatra’ on January 26th this year 117 people were arrested, while 5 FIRs were registered. Out of 117, 36 people were arrested on the basis of 5 FIR’s while 81 people were arrested for the breach of section 144.Also 7 FIRs related to arson were registered in Kasganj during the violence in January this year. Fresh violence had taken place on 27th January when a group returning from the funeral of Chandan Gupta attacked shops and a religious structure. Few more shops and buses were torched that evening.