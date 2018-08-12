English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Police Fear Rerun of January Clashes, Put Kasganj on Alert Over August 15 ‘Tiranga Yatra’ Plans
A similar ‘Tiranga Yatra’ on Republic Day this year led by ABVP and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) in Kasganj had triggered communal clashes leading to the death of 22-year-old Chandan Gupta.
RAF deployed in violence-hit Kasganj. More than 100 people have been arrested so far. (Image: Suhas Munshi/News18)
Loading...
Lucknow: Kasganj district is once again on the radar of the intelligence agencies as two groups have sought permission to take out ‘Tiranga Yatra’ this Independence Day.
A similar ‘Tiranga Yatra’ on Republic Day this year led by ABVP and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) in Kasganj had triggered communal clashes leading to the death of 22-year-old Chandan Gupta.
Kasganj Superintendent of Police, Shivhari Meena has written a letter to the DGP headquarters requesting for extra force.
Also, alert has been issued to intelligence agencies regarding the ‘Tiranga Yatra’ being planned by groups on August 15.
Police said, “We have received applications from two groups till now to take out Tiranga Yatra on Independence Day.”
Meanwhile, police have also requested the administration to deny permission for any such rallies.
Apart from Kasganj, other districts like Bareilly, Aligarh, Purvanchal and parts of Western Uttar Pradesh have also been marked as “sensitive” ahead of August 15 celebrations.
The violence that broke out after ‘Tiranga Yatra’ on January 26th this year 117 people were arrested, while 5 FIRs were registered. Out of 117, 36 people were arrested on the basis of 5 FIR’s while 81 people were arrested for the breach of section 144.
Also 7 FIRs related to arson were registered in Kasganj during the violence in January this year. Fresh violence had taken place on 27th January when a group returning from the funeral of Chandan Gupta attacked shops and a religious structure. Few more shops and buses were torched that evening.
Also Watch
A similar ‘Tiranga Yatra’ on Republic Day this year led by ABVP and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) in Kasganj had triggered communal clashes leading to the death of 22-year-old Chandan Gupta.
Kasganj Superintendent of Police, Shivhari Meena has written a letter to the DGP headquarters requesting for extra force.
Also, alert has been issued to intelligence agencies regarding the ‘Tiranga Yatra’ being planned by groups on August 15.
Police said, “We have received applications from two groups till now to take out Tiranga Yatra on Independence Day.”
Meanwhile, police have also requested the administration to deny permission for any such rallies.
Apart from Kasganj, other districts like Bareilly, Aligarh, Purvanchal and parts of Western Uttar Pradesh have also been marked as “sensitive” ahead of August 15 celebrations.
The violence that broke out after ‘Tiranga Yatra’ on January 26th this year 117 people were arrested, while 5 FIRs were registered. Out of 117, 36 people were arrested on the basis of 5 FIR’s while 81 people were arrested for the breach of section 144.
Also 7 FIRs related to arson were registered in Kasganj during the violence in January this year. Fresh violence had taken place on 27th January when a group returning from the funeral of Chandan Gupta attacked shops and a religious structure. Few more shops and buses were torched that evening.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
-
Watch: The Hero of Kerala Floods
-
Saturday 11 August , 2018
Ahead Of Kanwar Yatra: 70 Muslim Families Leave UP Village After Police Issue Red Card
-
Saturday 11 August , 2018
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
While Some Kanwariyas Break Vehicles, Police Shower Rose Petals
Watch: The Hero of Kerala Floods
Saturday 11 August , 2018 Ahead Of Kanwar Yatra: 70 Muslim Families Leave UP Village After Police Issue Red Card
Saturday 11 August , 2018 Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
Thursday 09 August , 2018 Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
Thursday 09 August , 2018 While Some Kanwariyas Break Vehicles, Police Shower Rose Petals
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Manmarziyaan Track Grey Walaa Shade is an Earthy Love Song Tuned to Modern Sensibilities, Listen Here
- 'Wars Taught Me Recycling': Meet the 89-Year-Old Grandmother Who's Turning Torn Saris into Bags
- Drake Calls Suniel Shetty Legend on Birthday Throwback Picture by Athiya Shetty
- Silver Sable and Black Cat: Spider-Man Universe Unveils Two New Spin-off Films
- Batti Gul Meter Chalu Trailer: Watch Shahid Kapoor Take on Corrupt Electricity Board
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...