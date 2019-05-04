English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Police File Case Against Naxal Leader, 40 Others in Connection with Gadchiroli Blast
Fifteen members of district police's Quick Response Team and a driver were killed when Naxals blew up their vehicle on Wednesday.
There was little left of the truck carrying the commandos.
Nagpur: Police have registered a case against Naxal leader Bhaskar Hichkani and over 40 others in connection with the blast in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district in which 15 policemen and a driver were killed on May 1.
The FIR has been registered at Purada police station, a local police official confirmed on Saturday.
Police sources had said earlier that the attack could be Naxals' response to the death of Bhaskar's wife in an encounter.
Ramco alias Kamla Manku Narote, 46, "divisional committee member" of Gatta Dalam of the Naxals, was killed in an encounter with police in Gadchiroli district on April 27. She was carrying a reward of Rs 16 lakh on her head.
