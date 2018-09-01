English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Police File Chargesheet Against 48 Accused in Assam’s Karbi Anglong Lynching Case
A 844 pages-charge sheet was filed against 48 persons accused of lynching two youths on rumours of being child-lifters at Dokmoka in Karbi Anglong on June 8.
Deceased Abhijit Nath (L) and Nilutpal Das.
Guwahati: The Assam Police Saturday filed a 844-page charge sheet against 48 people in the sensational mob lynching case of two youths in Karbi Anglong district in June this year.
"It is a major achievement by the Assam Police that we could file the charge sheet within 90 days. It is filed against 48 persons accused of lynching two youths at Dokmoka in Karbi Anglong on June 8," Assam Director General of Police Kuladhar Saikia said at a press conference here.
On June 8, two friends — Nilotpal Das and Abhijeet Nath — had gone to a picnic spot of Kangthilangso waterfalls under Dokmoka police station in Karbi Anglong.
While returning, their car was stopped at Panjuri Kachari by a group of irate villagers, who pulled them out and beat them up for hours before killing them, on rumours of being child-lifters.
The charge sheet, which contained 844 pages of charges against the accused along with 104-page case diary, was submitted in the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate at Diphu, the district headquarter of Karbi Anglong.
"When a movement against mob lynching is going on everywhere, it is an important development for the entire country. We could attach the details of everyone's crime and all the accused were arrested. The charge sheet also has as many as 71 witnesses," Saikia said.
This could well be one of the rare mob lynching cases where the charge sheet has been filed against such a large number of persons.
"The charges have been framed under Sections 302, 341, 142, 427, 143/144(I), 147 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)," the police official added.
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
