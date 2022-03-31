Police File Complaint After Triple Talaq Crusader Nida Khan Alleges Being 'Heckled' By Relatives 'To Quit BJP'

Nida Khan, a triple talaq crusader and daughter-in-law of the family of Ala Hazrat in Bareilly, filed an FIR against her husband’s family for ‘heckling her’ and asking her to ‘leave the BJP’. Polica said they had filed a complaint against six people and a probe was underway.

“The complainant filed a complaint of relatives threatening her of a social boycott because she joined a specific party. A case has been filed against 6 people and an investigation is underway," said Rohit Singh Sajwan, SSP Bareilly, ANI reported.

Nida, who runs a non-profit organisation called Ala Hazrat Helping Society, helps Muslim women deal with issues of triple talaq, domestic violence, polygamy and other practices. She claims she faced a mob when she attended a wedding function.

In her complaint given to the police, Nida alleged that members from her husband’s family were also present at the wedding. She has named her husband Sheeraz Raza Khan and seven others for threatening to eliminate her.

Nida told reporters on Thursday that she was told that if she walks out of BJP, her in-laws could pardon her. “They said that they would not allow me to attend any public function if I did not heed to their advice. They said that they would even kill me," she said.

The Baradari police said that the matter is being investigated. Nida Khan was given triple talaq by her husband in 2015 and the matter is pending in court.

Thereafter, since the law banning triple talaq was enforced by the NDA led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nida Khan has been an ardent BJP supporter.

Khan, daughter-in-law of Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan, well known cleric of Barelvi sect, had earlier announced joining the BJP in Lucknow. The news had come as a jolt to the Congress since the cleric had recently announced his support to the Congress.

Nida said that she had joined the BJP because she was impressed with the working of the BJP government, particularly the law banning triple talaq.

“This was turning point for me in supporting BJP. The triple talaq issue will be a game changer for the BJP, The Congress only gives slogan for women but has done nothing much for women," she said.

She said that her father-in-law had failed to stop exploitation of women in his own home.

With IANS inputs

