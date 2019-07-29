Police Files Case Against Youth Congress Workers for Sprinkling Cow Dung Water to 'Purify' Dalit MLA's Protest Venue
The incident took place on Saturday when the Communist Party of India (CPI) MLA Geetha Gopi staged a protest at the premises of Cherpu Mini Civil Station, demanding maintenance work at Triprayar to Cherpu state highway.
Youth Congress workers sprinkling cow dunk water at MLA's protest venue
Thrissur: A case has been registered under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against the group of Youth Congress workers in Kerala who sprinkled cow dung-mixed water to purify a venue where a Dalit MLA had staged a sit-in-protest.
The incident took place on Saturday when the Communist Party of India (CPI) MLA Geetha Gopi staged a protest at the premises of Cherpu Mini Civil Station, demanding maintenance work at Triprayar to Cherpu state highway. She ended her protests after she got the assurance from Public Works Department (PWD) officials regarding the maintenance work.
After the MLA left the spot, a group of Youth Congress workers reached the protest venue and allegedly sprinkled cow dung-mixed water to "purify the spot".
An FIR was lodged on the basis of the complaint filed by the MLA and investigation is underway, police said.
Geetha Gopi, who represents Nattika constituency in Thrissur had earlier told News18.com that she has filed a complaint with Cherpu police against caste discrimination by the Congress workers adding that she will file a complaint with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Kerala Assembly speaker P Sreeramakrishnan.
“The Congress workers should’ve resorted to many other democratic ways of protest, they sprinkled the cow dung mix water on the protest site only to harass a Dalit woman lawmaker,” Geetha Gopi had said.
The CPI leader further said the Congress workers who sprinkled the water includes Cherpu Gram Panchayat president also adding she will meet chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday and will hand over a complaint against the Congress workers demanding action.
