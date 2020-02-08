Police Files Cases Against Organisers, 300 Women Protesting Against CAA, NRC in Mumbai's Nagpada
File photo: People attend a protest against a new citizenship law in Mumbai. (Reuters/Prashant Waydande)
Mumbai: A case has been registered against the organisers and 300 women who are protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the NRC at Nagpada in central Mumbai for the past two weeks, an official said.
A complaint was filed on Friday evening at the Nagpada police station by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) assistant commissioner. The complaint stated that the civic body was not able to carry out construction work on the Morland Road as the protesters had set up a stage and put chairs on the road, and also obstructed traffic movement in the area, an official said.
The police registered a case under Sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, as well as section 313, 314 of the BMC Act, the official said.
Hundreds of women have been participated in the protest on Morland Road at Nagpada since Republic Day against the amended citizenship law and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). The protest is similar to the one held at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi.
Large number of people, activists, celebrities from other parts of the city and various fields were also coming in support of the protests, following which all the activities on the roads were on halt since the past two weeks, the official said. Two days ago, a photojournalist, who was trying to enter the area for photographs, was thrashed by the police.
