English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Police Files Chargesheet Against Daati Maharaj for Raping Disciple
The chargesheet against self-styled godman Daati Maharaj was filed in the Saket Court under sections 376 (punishment for rape, with a maximum term of seven years) and 377 (unnatural offences) of the IPC.
File image of Daati Maharaj. (PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: The Delhi police Monday filed a chargesheet against self-styled godman Daati Maharaj, and three of his brothers, in a rape case where the complainant is one of his woman disciples, a senior police officer said.
The chargesheet was filed in the Saket Court under sections 376 (punishment for rape, with a maximum term of seven years) and 377 (unnatural offences) of the IPC, he added.
Meanwhile, Chairperson of Delhi Commission For Women Swati Maliwal demanded to know why the police had not arrested the godman.
"Chargesheet is okay but why Delhi Police never arrested Daati Maharaj? When Delhi Police arrests all rape accused immediately, then why not Daati Maharaj? Why is he more privileged than other rapists? Reveals a deep nexus of Police with the influential, (sic)" she wrote on networking site Twitter.
The woman had filed the complaint against Daati Maharaj, his three brothers and a woman at the Fatehpur Beri Police Station here in south Delhi in June. The case was later transferred to the crime branch.
The victim alleged that she was sexually abused at Daati Maharaj's ashrams in Delhi and Rajasthan.
The woman told the police that she had been a disciple of Daati Maharaj for a decade but after she was raped, the woman returned home in Rajasthan.
The Delhi police had earlier issued a lookout circular against him to ensure that he does not leave the country.
The chargesheet was filed in the Saket Court under sections 376 (punishment for rape, with a maximum term of seven years) and 377 (unnatural offences) of the IPC, he added.
Meanwhile, Chairperson of Delhi Commission For Women Swati Maliwal demanded to know why the police had not arrested the godman.
"Chargesheet is okay but why Delhi Police never arrested Daati Maharaj? When Delhi Police arrests all rape accused immediately, then why not Daati Maharaj? Why is he more privileged than other rapists? Reveals a deep nexus of Police with the influential, (sic)" she wrote on networking site Twitter.
The woman had filed the complaint against Daati Maharaj, his three brothers and a woman at the Fatehpur Beri Police Station here in south Delhi in June. The case was later transferred to the crime branch.
The victim alleged that she was sexually abused at Daati Maharaj's ashrams in Delhi and Rajasthan.
The woman told the police that she had been a disciple of Daati Maharaj for a decade but after she was raped, the woman returned home in Rajasthan.
The Delhi police had earlier issued a lookout circular against him to ensure that he does not leave the country.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Indonesia Hit By Deadly Earthquake, Triggers Tsunami
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Sabarimala Verdict: Big Win For Women But Why Did The Lone Woman Judge Dissent?
-
Thursday 27 September , 2018
Adultery Law Scrapped: Delhi On Sex Outside Marriage
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
Aadhaar Verdict Decoded After Supreme Court Delivers Landmark Judgment
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
What You Probably Missed in the Aadhaar Verdict
Indonesia Hit By Deadly Earthquake, Triggers Tsunami
Friday 28 September , 2018 Sabarimala Verdict: Big Win For Women But Why Did The Lone Woman Judge Dissent?
Thursday 27 September , 2018 Adultery Law Scrapped: Delhi On Sex Outside Marriage
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 Aadhaar Verdict Decoded After Supreme Court Delivers Landmark Judgment
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 What You Probably Missed in the Aadhaar Verdict
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Messi is Always to Blame': Maradona Advises Argentina Star Against Return to National Team
- AFC U-16 Championships: South Korea Break Spirited India's World Cup Dream
- Apple iPhone XS Max Charging Issues: The Curious Case of iOS 12 And How an Update May Fix it
- Streaming Now: 5 Shows and Films Releasing on Netflix and Amazon Prime This Week
- Woman Shared Videos of a Stranger Following Her in Building. It Will Freak You Out.
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...