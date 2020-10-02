Police Foil Cong Protest March Over Hathras Incident In Jammu

Jammu: Police on Friday foiled a protest march by Congress workers here to seek the resignation of the Uttar Pradesh chief minister over the Hathras gangrape and murder incident and preventing the party leaders to meet the victim’s family. Led by former minister Raman Bhalla, hundreds of senior Congress leaders and activists, including women, tried to march towards the Tawi Bridge from Shaheedi Chowk but were prevented by police.

The Congress workers were also protesting against the three farm laws introduced by the Centre recently, a party spokesman said. A heavy contingent of police was deployed to prevent the Congress from taking the march. Police resorted to lathicharge to disperse the protesting workers, he alleged. Earlier, Congress leaders and others paid tributes to father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi and former prime minister Lal Bhadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries.

The leaders lashed out at the Modi government over its silence and jungle raj in Uttar Pradesh. Seeking the resignation of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, they condemned the murderous assault on Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra when they were going to meet the family of the rape and the murder victim in Hathras.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor