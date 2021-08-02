Police, Foreign Nationals Clash After Protest Over Death of Congo National in Bengaluru

Protest, staged in Bengaluru over the death of a Congo national, resulted in a clash between the police and foreign nationals on Monday. Many from the African continent were protesting outside the JC Nagar police station where the deceased was brought after his arrest.

The 27-year-old Joel Shindani Malu was arrested late on Sunday by the JC Nagar police station for allegedly possessing drugs.

“His visa and passport had expired in 2015. He was arrested at around 2.30 am with 5 grams of MDMA. At around 5.30 am, he was taken to the hospital after he complained of chest pain where he was declared dead," said Dharmendar Kumar Meena, DCP North.

After 4 pm on Monday, the protest turned violent with protestors assaulting police officials. The protestors were then lathi-charged, detained and taken away.

Five Nigerian nationals have been arrested in the case.

“This is being looked at custodial death. The case is registered under CrPC 176. We have shared the necessary information with the human rights commission and CID who will now investigate the case," said Soumendu Mukherjee, Additional Commissioner of Police.

