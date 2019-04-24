Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Ghaziabad Techie Who Killed Wife, Three Children Arrested from Karnataka

Ghaziabad Police arrested Kumar with the help of Udipi Police on Tuesday night. Three teams were deputed to nab him.

PTI

Updated:April 24, 2019, 10:30 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Ghaziabad Techie Who Killed Wife, Three Children Arrested from Karnataka
Image for representation. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
Ghaziabad: Software engineer Sumit Kumar, who allegedly killed his wife and three children here last week, has been arrested from Karnataka, police said Wednesday.

Ghaziabad Police arrested Kumar with the help of Udipi Police on Tuesday night. Three teams were deputed to nab him.

On the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, Kumar allegedly served sedative-laced drinks to his wife Anshu Bala (32), son Prathimesh (5), daughter Akriti and son Arav (twins aged 4 years) and then slit their throats, police had said.

The bodies were found 22 hours after the incident on Sunday, following a video posted by Kumar on his family WhatsApp group in which he admitted to the killings.

Kumar had said in the video that he will commit suicide and had purchased poison.

After being alerted, police recovered the bodies from Kumar's flat and sent them for post-mortem.

Police will produce Kumar before the media later in the day, SP (city) Shlok Kumar said.

It was initially suspected that Kumar had purchased potassium cyanide from a medical store in Gyan Khand.

However, medical store owner Mukesh, who was arrested on Monday, denied that he had sold potassium cyanide to Kumar. Mukesh claimed that he charged Kumar for cyanide but gave him some other sedative.

A thorough search was launched by the drugs department at the medical store but cyanide was not found.

Kumar was a drug addict and often purchased drugs for his personal use.Due to this addiction he faced financial crisis and lost his job, police had said.

Kumar, a native of Jamshedpur in Jharkhand, married Anshu Bala in 2011. He lost his job in December last year.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram