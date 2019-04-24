English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ghaziabad Techie Who Killed Wife, Three Children Arrested from Karnataka
Ghaziabad Police arrested Kumar with the help of Udipi Police on Tuesday night. Three teams were deputed to nab him.
Image for representation. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
Ghaziabad: Software engineer Sumit Kumar, who allegedly killed his wife and three children here last week, has been arrested from Karnataka, police said Wednesday.
Ghaziabad Police arrested Kumar with the help of Udipi Police on Tuesday night. Three teams were deputed to nab him.
On the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, Kumar allegedly served sedative-laced drinks to his wife Anshu Bala (32), son Prathimesh (5), daughter Akriti and son Arav (twins aged 4 years) and then slit their throats, police had said.
The bodies were found 22 hours after the incident on Sunday, following a video posted by Kumar on his family WhatsApp group in which he admitted to the killings.
Kumar had said in the video that he will commit suicide and had purchased poison.
After being alerted, police recovered the bodies from Kumar's flat and sent them for post-mortem.
Police will produce Kumar before the media later in the day, SP (city) Shlok Kumar said.
It was initially suspected that Kumar had purchased potassium cyanide from a medical store in Gyan Khand.
However, medical store owner Mukesh, who was arrested on Monday, denied that he had sold potassium cyanide to Kumar. Mukesh claimed that he charged Kumar for cyanide but gave him some other sedative.
A thorough search was launched by the drugs department at the medical store but cyanide was not found.
Kumar was a drug addict and often purchased drugs for his personal use.Due to this addiction he faced financial crisis and lost his job, police had said.
Kumar, a native of Jamshedpur in Jharkhand, married Anshu Bala in 2011. He lost his job in December last year.
Ghaziabad Police arrested Kumar with the help of Udipi Police on Tuesday night. Three teams were deputed to nab him.
On the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, Kumar allegedly served sedative-laced drinks to his wife Anshu Bala (32), son Prathimesh (5), daughter Akriti and son Arav (twins aged 4 years) and then slit their throats, police had said.
The bodies were found 22 hours after the incident on Sunday, following a video posted by Kumar on his family WhatsApp group in which he admitted to the killings.
Kumar had said in the video that he will commit suicide and had purchased poison.
After being alerted, police recovered the bodies from Kumar's flat and sent them for post-mortem.
Police will produce Kumar before the media later in the day, SP (city) Shlok Kumar said.
It was initially suspected that Kumar had purchased potassium cyanide from a medical store in Gyan Khand.
However, medical store owner Mukesh, who was arrested on Monday, denied that he had sold potassium cyanide to Kumar. Mukesh claimed that he charged Kumar for cyanide but gave him some other sedative.
A thorough search was launched by the drugs department at the medical store but cyanide was not found.
Kumar was a drug addict and often purchased drugs for his personal use.Due to this addiction he faced financial crisis and lost his job, police had said.
Kumar, a native of Jamshedpur in Jharkhand, married Anshu Bala in 2011. He lost his job in December last year.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Sunny Deol Joins BJP, Wants Another Term For PM Modi
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Naam Me Kya Rakha Hai: People Of Modi Nagar Reacts To Rahul Gandhi's Allegations
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Election 2019 Phase 3 : "Wondering If BJP Wants To Give Me Walkover," Says Atishi On Opponent Gambhir
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Election 2019, Phase 3 : BJP Will Win Over 300 Lok Sabha Seats, Says Prakash Javadekar
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Election 2019, Phase 3: Gathbandhan Won't Affect Us, Says Gautam Gambhir
Sunny Deol Joins BJP, Wants Another Term For PM Modi
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Naam Me Kya Rakha Hai: People Of Modi Nagar Reacts To Rahul Gandhi's Allegations
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Election 2019 Phase 3 : "Wondering If BJP Wants To Give Me Walkover," Says Atishi On Opponent Gambhir
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Election 2019, Phase 3 : BJP Will Win Over 300 Lok Sabha Seats, Says Prakash Javadekar
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Election 2019, Phase 3: Gathbandhan Won't Affect Us, Says Gautam Gambhir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Toyota Badged Baleno Premium Hatchback to be Called Glanza, Launch in June 2019 - Report
- When 'Over-protective' Boney Kapoor Sent Text to Khushi's Friend to Check on Her
- Bajrang Punia Wins India's 1st Gold Medal at Asian Wrestling Championships
- After Smartphones, Smart Home Gadgets And Connected Cars Are The Next Frontiers for E-SIMs
- I Want to be India's Manny Pacquiao: Boxer-Turned-Politician Vijender Singh
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results