»
1-min read

Police Form Teams to Nab Two Absconding Men Who Assaulted SAIL Chairman

In a suspected case of road rage, the SAIL chairman was assaulted allegedly by some men in south Delhi's Hauz Khas while he was on his way home on Wednesday.

PTI

Updated:August 9, 2019, 5:47 PM IST
File photo of Anil Kumar Chaudhary (Source: www,sail.co.in)
New Delhi: The Delhi Police has formed several teams to nab the two absconding men who had assaulted Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) Chairman Anil Kumar Chaudhary recently, officials said Friday.

In a suspected case of road rage, the SAIL chairman was assaulted allegedly by some men in south Delhi's Hauz Khas while he was on his way home on Wednesday.

Two persons - Amardeep, a resident of Uttam Nagar and Lalit, a resident of Dwarka - were arrested from the spot.

The other two accused had fled from the spot. The police said they have identified them and formed teams to nab them.

The incident took place near HUDCO Place on August Kranti road. The accused were inebriated.

During inquiry, it was found that Chaudhary's car was hit by another vehicle which had four occupants.

As Chaudhary and his driver came out of the car, one person from the other vehicle caught the driver by his neck and the other other three assaulted him.

