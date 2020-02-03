Police Give CrPC Notice to Six 'Mumbai Bagh' Protesters
The protest, which has been going on for nine days now, is akin to the one in Shaheen Bagh in Delhi and therefore is being called 'Mumbai Bagh' by some sections of the media.
Representative image.
Mumbai: Six people, including a woman, were issued notices under section 149 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) on Monday in connection with a sit-in protest at Nagpada in the metropolis against the Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC, police said.
The protest, which has been going on for nine days now, is akin to the one in Shaheen Bagh in Delhi and therefore is being called 'Mumbai Bagh' by some sections of the media.
The six were brought to Nagpada police station and allowed to go after the section 149 notices were served, an official said. Section 149 of CrPC gives police the right to take steps to prevent a cognisable offence.
"We have issued notice under section 149 of CrPC to six persons, including a woman, who are part of the protest in Nagpada," Zone III Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhinash Kumar told PTI.
Shibu Khan, one of the protesters, claimed police were making rounds of the site and taking down names and numbers of women participating in the sit-in.
"They are harassing us and forcing us to vacate the place," Khan alleged.
Earlier in the day, speaking at a press conference, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said the protesters do not have police permission and they must call off the stir immediately.
"We have assured the protesters no one will lose their citizenship due to CAA, NPR (National Population Register) and NRC (National Register of Citizens)," Deshmukh said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Cricket Fans Play the Guessing Game as 'Mysterious' Man Dancing With Chahal Intrigues Internet
- Ram Gopal Varma Gave Bhoot Title to Karan Johar in Just One Call
- Rishi Kapoor Hospitalized in Delhi After Relapse, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Fly Down
- Google Maps Traffic Info Can be Tricked Easily, But You Shouldn't Stop Trusting it Just yet
- MSI Prestige 15 Review: Hold on For a Moment if You Are About to Buy a Dell XPS 15