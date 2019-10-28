Police Gun Down Three Suspected Maoists in Kerala's Palakkad
Congress MP from Palakkad VK Sreekandan said the chief minister should explain the timing of the incident and what provoked the encounter.
File image of police personnel after a Naxal attack. (Image: Twitter/ANI)
Palakkad: Three suspected Maoists, including a woman, were killed on Monday near Attapady in Palakkad district during combing operations, police said.
A top police official told PTI that personnel of the Thunderbolt squad retaliated when shots were fired at them.
"The patrolling team was combing the deep forest area in Palakkad district. It was then the Maoists fired at them. As per preliminary reports, three including a woman were killed in the operation," the official said.
A bomb disposal squad and top police officials have rushed to the spot, the source said. The special team was combing the area after a tip about Maoist presence in the area.
Locals said they heard multiple gunshots from the forest.
However, Congress MP from Palakkad VK Sreekandan said the chief minister should explain the timing of the incident and what provoked the encounter.
"When the whole state is discussing the Walayar siblings death, we would like to know what action on part of those who are dead, provoked the police to fire at them and kill them? We also doubt whether this is a suspected plot like the Wayanad killing," he said.
A suspected Maoist leader, CP Jaleel, was killed early in March in an exchange of fire with police personnel at a resort in Wayanad which lasted several hours.
Members of Jaleel's family have alleged that police might have caught him, brought him to the resort and killed him there.
Kerala Thunderbolts is an elite command force of the Kerala Police under the India Reserve Battalion.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Parth Samthaan-Erica Fernandez Celebrate Diwali Together, Click a ‘Groupfie’
- Inside Amitabh Bachchan's Grand Diwali Bash with Shah Rukh Khan, Virat Kohli, Akshay Kumar
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' Diwali Pic Screams All Things Love
- These Airtel And Vodafone Recharge Plans Are Great if You Need a Lot of 4G Data
- Self-driving Cars Might Only Worsen Urban Traffic Congestion: Research