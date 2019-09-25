Police Gun Down Villupuram History-sheeter Charged With Murder Hiding in Chennai

Chennai: A history-sheeter with as many as eight murder cases against him, including one of a party worker, was gunned down in a police encounter in Villupuram in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Manikandan.

Police said they were on the lookout for Manikandan for his involvement in at least 28 criminal cases, several of which were murder charges.

A six-member team of two sub inspectors and four constables tracked down Manikandan to an apartment where the accused had been living for over three weeks with his wife. When they rounded him up to make the arrest, he attacked one of the sub inspectors with a knife.

The other sub inspector opened fire and killed him in self defence.

This is the third incident of a police encounter in which a history-sheeter has been killed in Chennai.

In June, a 24-year-old with a criminal record was killed in a police encounter in the Madhavaram area of the state capital.

