Police Head Constable Shot Dead by Militants in Srinagar
The suspected militants barged into Illiyas Ahmed's house in Khanyar, North Kashmir and shot him.
Image used for representation.
Srinagar: A police head constable visiting home on leave was shot dead by suspected militants in Srinagar Wednesday, officials said.
Illiyas Ahmed was attached with the special branch of the district police in Handwara in North Kashmir.
Suspected militants barged into his house in Khanyar and shot him dead, the officials said.
He had come home on leave, they added.
