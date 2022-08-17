Police Identify Killers of Kashmiri Pandit Fatally Shot in J&K's Shopian

The killers of Sunil Kumar Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit who was shot dead by terrorists in Shopian, have been identified and they will be given stringent punishment, Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbagh Singh said on Wednesday. “We have identified the two suspects who had killed him (Bhat). Follow up action is underway and we are working on it, ” the DGP told reporters on the sidelines of a function here.

He said stringent punishment will be handed out to those involved in the killing of Sunil Kumar. Terrorists shot dead the Kashmiri Pandit and injured his cousin on Tuesday at an apple orchard in south Kashmir’s Shopian district.

According to police officials, two terrorists belonging to the banned Al-Badar organisation, came to the orchard in the morning and lined up everyone. After identification, they segregated Sunil Kumar Bhat and his cousin Pitambar Kumar Bhat aka Pintu Kumar and shot indiscriminately on them with their AK-47 rifles.

According to eyewitnesses and Pitambar Bhat’s statement, while one terrorist was firing indiscriminately, the other was capturing the horrific incident on his smartphone.

