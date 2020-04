Police in Delhi's Dwarka Launch Free Cab Service for Senior Citizens, Women Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Amid the lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, police in Dwarka district on Sunday launched free cab service for senior citizens and women who need to venture out in emergency cases.

The police have partnered with Mahindra Logistics (Alyte), in association with CGHS Federation, Dwarka, for the free cab service, officials said.

Senior citizens, women living alone, and any other person in need of medical emergency or anyone in distress may call for the free service, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said.

This free service will be available only from 8 AM to 8PM. But one cab will be made available in night to attend any emergency service, he said.

One can contact on the number 9773527222 to avail the free cab service which is meant especially for residents of sub city Dwarka and will be provided only to move in the area of the sub city.

Police said those who avail the service must ensure social distancing and wear masks.

For now, a fleet of five cars have been provided by Alyte, which will be stationed at five places including Sector 23 police station, Dwarka South police station, at Fecilitation Centre, Sector 6-10 Market, Dwarka North police station and DCP Dwarka office in Sector 9.

